Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 772 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Retirement Solution Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 269,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSJO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

