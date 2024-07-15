REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEPI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 150,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,843. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.31 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.1498 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

