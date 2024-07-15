Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 37,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,970. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.41 and a 200-day moving average of $312.98. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.