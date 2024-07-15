Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 629 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $307.06. The company had a trading volume of 465,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,533. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.11 and its 200 day moving average is $281.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.