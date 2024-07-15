Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.17. 1,313,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,894. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.