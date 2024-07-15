Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $110.89. 22,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,742. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $121.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86.

Rheinmetall Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8434 per share. This is a positive change from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Rheinmetall’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

