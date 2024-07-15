Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $97.86 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,824.51 or 1.00692314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000974 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00069947 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00165489 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $41.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

