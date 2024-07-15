RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RIV Capital Price Performance

Shares of CNPOF remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

