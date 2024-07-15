RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RIV Capital Price Performance
Shares of CNPOF remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
RIV Capital Company Profile
