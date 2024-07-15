Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $558.38. The company had a trading volume of 400,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $546.72 and a 200-day moving average of $543.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $472.18 and a one year high of $569.49.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.09.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

