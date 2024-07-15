Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.50 target price on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.65.

NYSE CTLT opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after buying an additional 6,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,541,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

