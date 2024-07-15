Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RPRX. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 125.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,330,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,282,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.