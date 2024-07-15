Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. owned about 0.08% of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF alerts:

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,128. The company has a market capitalization of $172.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Company Profile

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.