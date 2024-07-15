Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Safe & Green Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Safe & Green stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Safe & Green has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($4.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 4,127.08% and a negative net margin of 233.49%.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

