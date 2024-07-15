Saga Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $129.14 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Saga has a total market capitalization of $129.14 million and $48.66 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Saga has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,019,750,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,209,104 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,019,583,737 with 97,148,064 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.31336812 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $40,637,049.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.