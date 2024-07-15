Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,074,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,152 shares of company stock valued at $113,945,011 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

CRM traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $253.58. 1,661,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,186. The company has a market cap of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.95. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

