Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.95

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 1118909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,437 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after buying an additional 1,472,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,073,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,288,000 after buying an additional 1,002,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 766,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.