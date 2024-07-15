SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SciSparc Stock Performance

Shares of SPRC stock remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. SciSparc has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

