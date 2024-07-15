Scotiabank Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$42.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.55.

Keyera Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:KEY traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.91. 126,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,416. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$30.08 and a 52-week high of C$38.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.64. The firm has a market cap of C$8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.1818182 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

