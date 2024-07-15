Scotiabank Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.97.

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.45 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

