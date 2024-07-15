Sei Investments Co. Acquires 29,870 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $65,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.37. 3,519,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.56, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,446,242 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

