Sei Investments Co. Acquires 35,089 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.62% of Casella Waste Systems worth $35,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,785,000 after acquiring an additional 235,260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after acquiring an additional 412,812 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,020,000 after acquiring an additional 90,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 511,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.19, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

