Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.58% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $40,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,234. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

