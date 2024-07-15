Sei Investments Co. Has $72.22 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of AMETEK worth $72,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AME traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,525. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

