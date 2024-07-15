Sei Investments Co. Has $77.29 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Entegris worth $77,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.52. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

