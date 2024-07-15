Sei Investments Co. Has $95.23 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.83% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $95,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HII shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.52. 260,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.83. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

