Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,489 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $68,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,467,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 446,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ATO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.83. 588,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

