Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.74% of Avnet worth $33,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.89. 508,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

