Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,094 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Extra Space Storage worth $84,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $5,137,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.83.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,815. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

