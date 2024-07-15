Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,852 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Allstate worth $64,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $5,927,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

NYSE ALL traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

