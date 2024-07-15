Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,427 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of AutoZone worth $70,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AZO traded up $20.63 on Monday, hitting $2,941.46. The company had a trading volume of 115,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,691. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,872.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,882.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

