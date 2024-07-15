Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $74,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 90,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 95.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 37,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 443.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $215.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,580. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.95. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

