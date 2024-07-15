Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,367,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,003 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flex were worth $39,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Flex by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 944,928 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Flex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,967,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after buying an additional 624,414 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 574,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Flex by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,936,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,975,000 after acquiring an additional 409,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,854. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $976,879.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

