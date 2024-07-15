Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $88,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,488,000 after buying an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,998,000 after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.03. 1,408,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,388. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.94 and a 200 day moving average of $298.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

