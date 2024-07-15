Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $82,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $302.15. 1,144,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,478. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $129.23 and a 52-week high of $331.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.47 and its 200 day moving average is $269.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.