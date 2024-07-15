Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111,686 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $41,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.03. 12,597,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,469,951. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

