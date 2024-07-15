Sei Investments Co. Sells 29,481 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 435,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,481 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $79,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.56 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.