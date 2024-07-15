Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRTS. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.00. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $95,016.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

