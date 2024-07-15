ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.36

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.36 and last traded at $71.20, with a volume of 76284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,228,000 after purchasing an additional 221,507 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 364,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 837,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

