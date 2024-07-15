Shell (LON:SHEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,500 ($44.83) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.67) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.27) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.43) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.55) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,278.33 ($41.99).

Get Shell alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,812.50 ($36.03) on Friday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,280.50 ($29.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961 ($37.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,807.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,667.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 5,069.77%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.