Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $90.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOUR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $70.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $11,151,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.