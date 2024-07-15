Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Decreases By 16.7%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,372,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 2,848,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,388.6 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %
VOLVF stock opened at C$25.20 on Monday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of C$19.15 and a 12 month high of C$30.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.22.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.