Short Interest in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Increases By 35.7%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Propel Bio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,149,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 342,731 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

