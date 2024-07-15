Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Declines By 34.0%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,700 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 3,275,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.1 days.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AAVVF opened at $7.39 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

