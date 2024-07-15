Short Interest in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Grows By 30.9%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,553,500 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 3,479,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.1 days.

BT Group Trading Up 1.9 %

BT Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,905. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Get BT Group alerts:

About BT Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.