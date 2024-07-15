Short Interest in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Grows By 30.9%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,553,500 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 3,479,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.1 days.
BT Group Trading Up 1.9 %
BT Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,905. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.88.
About BT Group
