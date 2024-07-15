Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Drops By 28.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 453,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,633.0 days.
Buzzi Price Performance
OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $40.74 during trading on Monday. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23.
About Buzzi
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- What are earnings reports?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.