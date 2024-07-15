Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Drops By 28.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 453,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,633.0 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $40.74 during trading on Monday. Buzzi has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

