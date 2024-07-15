Short Interest in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST) Decreases By 25.0%

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Goldenstone Acquisition Stock Performance

GDST remained flat at $11.22 during midday trading on Monday. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,434. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Goldenstone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Get Goldenstone Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldenstone Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 4,931,100.0% in the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 98,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 98,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Goldenstone Acquisition by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 392,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 233,671 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.