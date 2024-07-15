Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Grows By 49.5%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,810,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 24,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,128,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.