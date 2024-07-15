Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Grows By 49.5%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,810,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 24,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAL
Insider Activity at Halliburton
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Halliburton Price Performance
Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,128,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.14. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Halliburton Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
