Short Interest in IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Rises By 23.4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 704,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

IsoEnergy Trading Down 3.8 %

ISENF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,233. IsoEnergy has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

