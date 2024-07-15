Short Interest in IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Rises By 23.4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 869,500 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 704,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.
IsoEnergy Trading Down 3.8 %
ISENF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,233. IsoEnergy has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.
About IsoEnergy
