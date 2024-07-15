Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Increases By 100.0%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBINN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 2,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,254. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

