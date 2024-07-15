Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declines By 20.4%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MGF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 616,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,203. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 62.2% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 315,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,822,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.