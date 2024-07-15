Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declines By 20.4%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE MGF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 616,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,203. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
